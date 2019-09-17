GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Trading Down 5.1%

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.59, approximately 657,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,293,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Sandler O’Neill lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 target price on GreenSky and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point set a $7.00 target price on GreenSky and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 108.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.16.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.76 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 93.12% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GreenSky Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

