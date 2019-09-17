Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Graco were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,901,000 after buying an additional 517,850 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 12.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at $1,806,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 19.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

In related news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $279,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 98,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,587. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.93 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

