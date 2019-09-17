Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to post $425.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $416.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $436.10 million. Graco reported sales of $415.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

NYSE:GGG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.25. 16,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,587. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Graco news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $279,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 91.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

