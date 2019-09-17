Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $216,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,153.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.92.

Shares of GS traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.18. 1,686,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,982. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $238.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.51. The firm has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

