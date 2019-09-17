Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GSS. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of GSS stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

