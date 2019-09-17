GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,900 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a GBX 1,520 ($19.86) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,701.79 ($22.24).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,627.20 ($21.26) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,680.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,592.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,127.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $81.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.32. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,767 ($23.09).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.86%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox acquired 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,654 ($21.61) per share, for a total transaction of £7,178.36 ($9,379.80). Insiders acquired a total of 457 shares of company stock valued at $755,906 in the last quarter.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.