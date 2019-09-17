Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,062,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,569 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $6,895,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,187,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,161,204,000 after purchasing an additional 347,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,000 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,526,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,146,000 after purchasing an additional 234,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,778,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,963,000 after purchasing an additional 131,451 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,213,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,947,000 after purchasing an additional 167,292 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $66.11. 1,344,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,661,933. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average is $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,716 shares of company stock worth $821,299. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $88.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

