Gerard Schut Sells 5,000 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.41, for a total transaction of C$107,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,190,610.10.

TSE:VET traded down C$1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$23.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.62. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of C$18.18 and a 52 week high of C$43.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.41.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$428.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$436.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.89%.

VET has been the subject of several analyst reports. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.75.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.