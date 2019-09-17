General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in General Dynamics by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.91. 47,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $207.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Cowen set a $202.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.35.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

