General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) Director Sells $39,841.20 in Stock

General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) Director Rodney B. Berens sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $39,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GAM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 40,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,182. General American Investors Company Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 121,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 39,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

