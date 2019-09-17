Gatcoin (GAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.23 Million

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Gatcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, COSS and IDEX. Gatcoin has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gatcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gatcoin

Gatcoin was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. The official message board for Gatcoin is medium.com/@gatcoin . Gatcoin’s official website is www.gatcoin.io . Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gatcoin Token Trading

Gatcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gatcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

