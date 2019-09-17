FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. Sells 1,500 Shares

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $75,585.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.40. 515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,230. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.01 million, a P/E ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 0.71. FRP Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $67.07.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 62.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 59,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

