Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $5.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 57,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,764. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.55. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $283,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,845,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,104,000 after purchasing an additional 172,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,507,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,103,000 after purchasing an additional 706,944 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,542,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,365,000 after purchasing an additional 971,613 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,117,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,419,000 after purchasing an additional 114,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,568.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,772,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

