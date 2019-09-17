Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) CFO Sells $354,910.40 in Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $354,910.40.

Christopher Harms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Christopher Harms sold 7,676 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $279,022.60.

On Monday, July 15th, Christopher Harms sold 8,945 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $338,926.05.

FSCT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. Forescout Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 28.14%. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 target price on Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSCT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Forescout Technologies by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

