Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Ford Motor also posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. 9,233,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,638,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $153,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,776.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 840,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,466,867.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,128,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,887,000 after buying an additional 3,950,938 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,909 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 334,692 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 147,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 58,541 shares in the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

