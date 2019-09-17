FLO (FLO) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and $19,546.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.