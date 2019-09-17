Flexible Solutions International (NASDAQ:FSI) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NASDAQ:FSI) fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.47, 13,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 134,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. Its products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants.

