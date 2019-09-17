First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $36.34, 1,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) by 219.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.97% of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

