First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.73 and last traded at $36.73, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter.

