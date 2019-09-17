Financial Survey: Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) and United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) and United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

United States Lime & Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Piedmont Lithium does not pay a dividend.

0.1% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and United States Lime & Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$9.95 million ($1.91) -3.82 United States Lime & Minerals $144.43 million 2.97 $19.68 million N/A N/A

United States Lime & Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Lithium.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Piedmont Lithium and United States Lime & Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United States Lime & Minerals has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and United States Lime & Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A United States Lime & Minerals 13.60% 8.84% 7.92%

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats Piedmont Lithium on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. This segment supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers. The Natural Gas Interests segment has various royalty interests and non-operating working interests with respect to oil and gas rights on approximately 3,800 acres of land located in Johnson County, Texas in the Barnett Shale Formation. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

