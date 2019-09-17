Financial Contrast: Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) versus Castlight Health (NASDAQ:CSLT)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Phunware and Castlight Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 0 0 N/A Castlight Health 0 1 2 0 2.67

Castlight Health has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 218.47%. Given Castlight Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Castlight Health is more favorable than Phunware.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and Castlight Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware N/A N/A N/A Castlight Health -19.68% -9.28% -6.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phunware and Castlight Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware N/A N/A -$920,000.00 N/A N/A Castlight Health $156.40 million 1.46 -$39.71 million ($0.16) -9.81

Phunware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Castlight Health.

Volatility & Risk

Phunware has a beta of 30.49, indicating that its share price is 2,949% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castlight Health has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Castlight Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Castlight Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Phunware beats Castlight Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions. It also provides cloud-based vertical solutions of pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for healthcare, retail, media, real estate and hospitality, sports, aviation, and other sectors; and knowledge graph and data solutions which allows for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement, and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc. provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

