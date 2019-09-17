FidexToken (FEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24,712.00

FidexToken (CURRENCY:FEX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. FidexToken has a market capitalization of $24,712.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of FidexToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FidexToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit, Mercatox and IDAX. In the last week, FidexToken has traded up 42.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00205776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.01220210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00094611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015989 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020846 BTC.

About FidexToken

FidexToken’s total supply is 32,948,335,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,128,335,553 tokens. The official message board for FidexToken is medium.com/@fidexexchange/fidex-exchange-crowdsale-b20f71858250 . FidexToken’s official Twitter account is @fidexexchange . FidexToken’s official website is fidex.market

Buying and Selling FidexToken

FidexToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidexToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidexToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidexToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

