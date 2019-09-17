Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Director Charles Drucker Sells 62,816 Shares

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $8,431,163.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 533,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,608,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:FIS traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,746,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,040. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.87 and a 200-day moving average of $121.90.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wedbush set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $149.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,178,354,000 after purchasing an additional 154,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,196,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,091,089,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.8% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 10,023,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,229,640,000 after purchasing an additional 810,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $908,326,000 after buying an additional 126,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,660,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $694,394,000 after buying an additional 403,302 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

