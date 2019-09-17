Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.30, 402 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 113,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 220,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter worth $3,656,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 78,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period.

