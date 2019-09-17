Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $60.57

Shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.57 and traded as high as $61.61. Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares last traded at $60.64, with a volume of 80 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $216.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 25.61%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDBC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 504.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

