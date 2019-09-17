FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.62. FedEx also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $11.00-13.00 EPS.

FDX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.30. 4,555,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,738. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. FedEx has a 1-year low of $147.82 and a 1-year high of $250.95.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.11). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $228.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.92.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.