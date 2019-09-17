FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.62. FedEx also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $11.00-13.00 EPS.
FDX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.30. 4,555,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,738. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. FedEx has a 1-year low of $147.82 and a 1-year high of $250.95.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.11). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $228.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.92.
In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.