Feathercoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,184.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, QBTC, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $11,184.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000318 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 251,178,440 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Cryptopia and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

