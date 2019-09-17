Fantom Reaches Market Cap of $27.72 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $27.72 million and $3.11 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00198371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.53 or 0.01182592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00089271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015438 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021249 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, Bgogo and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

