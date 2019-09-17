Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of EXTR opened at $7.86 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $899.24 million, a PE ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

