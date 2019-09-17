Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
EXTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.33.
Shares of EXTR opened at $7.86 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $899.24 million, a PE ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.64.
In other news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.
