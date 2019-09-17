ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:LBDC) Shares Up 0.2%

ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:LBDC) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.68, 2,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.