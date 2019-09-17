Eterbase (XBASE) Price Reaches $0.0037

Eterbase (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Eterbase has a market cap of $1.80 million and $392,818.00 worth of Eterbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eterbase token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, DDEX, P2PB2B and CoinTiger. In the last week, Eterbase has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eterbase alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00078347 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00378658 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007052 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000921 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eterbase Token Profile

Eterbase (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,055,863 tokens. Eterbase’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase is www.eterbase.com

Eterbase Token Trading

Eterbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinTiger, DDEX, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.