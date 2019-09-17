Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 10.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, 361 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the first quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total value of $1,214,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 28,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $5,951,411.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,279,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,187,217 shares of company stock valued at $429,841,069 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $121.47 and a twelve month high of $207.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.59.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $6.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

