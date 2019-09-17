Equal (EQL) Trading 24.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Equal has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One Equal token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, DDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Equal has a market cap of $344,224.00 and $55,004.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00206267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.37 or 0.01223195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093232 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016011 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020644 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 750,103,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,710,273 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

