Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) CEO Sells $149,834.40 in Stock

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 5,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $149,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,144,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, David Fisher sold 17,924 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $450,071.64.

On Friday, July 26th, David Fisher sold 12,000 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

NYSE ENVA traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 165,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,474. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Enova International Inc has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $832.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.45.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enova International Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENVA. Maxim Group set a $40.00 target price on Enova International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voce Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,223,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,944,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 164,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

