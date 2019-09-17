Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (CVE:EMH) dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.65, approximately 265,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 646,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $242.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25.

In other Emerald Health Therapeutics news, Director Sukhwinder Singh Rai sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$60,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$115,575.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

