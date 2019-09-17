Emerald Bay Energy (CVE:EBY) Trading 50% Higher

Shares of Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (CVE:EBY) traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 109,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 651,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Rice purchased 4,940,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$74,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,495,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,432.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,335,000 shares of company stock valued at $79,025.

Emerald Bay Energy Inc operates as an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas, as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. It owns 50% working interests in the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek projects in Guadeloupe, Texas. The company also owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships.

