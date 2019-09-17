ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $44,643.00 and $1,051.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELTCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00204883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.11 or 0.01212465 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00091264 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021887 BTC.

ELTCOIN Token Profile

ELTCOIN’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN . The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

