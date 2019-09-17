Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.80 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, CoinBene and TradeOgre. Electroneum has a market cap of $38.80 million and $204,317.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,815,244,141 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bitbns, Kucoin, CoinBene, Cryptomate, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

