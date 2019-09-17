Electra (ECA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.86 Million

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Electra has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electra coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. Electra has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $1,199.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000161 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,458,993,444 coins and its circulating supply is 28,591,836,891 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, Cryptopia, CoinBene, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

