EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.84

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.84 and traded as high as $38.49. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A shares last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 2,885 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84.

About EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

