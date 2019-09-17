Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Director Frank R. Oakes Sells 1,809 Shares

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Director Frank R. Oakes sold 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $10,347.48.

NASDAQ:EDSA traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $5.78. 1,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,654. Edesa Biotech has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.53.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 108.60% and a negative net margin of 2,088.28%.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.