DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces — Dividend of $0.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

In other DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust news, Director John W. Ballantine bought 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $28,627.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

