Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$16.80 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$16.00. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s previous close.

DRG.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dream Global REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.79 price objective on Dream Global REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dream Global REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Dream Global REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dream Global REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.41.

Get Dream Global REIT alerts:

TSE DRG.UN traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,609. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.99. Dream Global REIT has a twelve month low of C$11.58 and a twelve month high of C$15.44.

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Global REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Global REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.