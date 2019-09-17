DP Poland (LON:DPP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.51

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.51 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08), with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DP Poland in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

DP Poland plc, through its subsidiary, DP Polska SA, develops and operates Domino's Pizza stores under master franchise agreement in Poland. It also sub-franchises the right to develop and operate Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 32 corporately managed Domino's stores and 24 sub-franchised stores in 25 cities in Poland.

