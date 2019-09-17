Doubleview Capital (CVE:DBV) Trading Down 15%

Shares of Doubleview Capital Corp (CVE:DBV) dropped 15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 21,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 90,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of $10.81 million and a P/E ratio of -10.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12.

About Doubleview Capital (CVE:DBV)

Doubleview Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Hat property with 10 mineral tenures totaling 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; and the Red Spring deposit situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

