Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Docusign’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.28). Docusign also reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docusign will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $235.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.81 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. JMP Securities raised their price target on Docusign from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Docusign in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Docusign from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Docusign from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 104,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,243. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Docusign has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 4,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $235,920.00. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,988 shares of company stock valued at $30,606,261. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Docusign by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

