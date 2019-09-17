Direxion FTSE Russell International Over US ETF (NYSEARCA:RWIU) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Direxion FTSE Russell International Over US ETF (NYSEARCA:RWIU) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.33 and last traded at $51.33, approximately 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.84.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion FTSE Russell International Over US ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion FTSE Russell International Over US ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion FTSE Russell International Over US ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

