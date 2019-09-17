Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Stake Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.10% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECL. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

TECL stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.52. The stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,965. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $187.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.86 and a 200 day moving average of $152.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.