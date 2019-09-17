Directv (NASDAQ:DTV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Directv (NASDAQ:DTV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,477,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 839% from the previous session’s volume of 157,320 shares.The stock last traded at $56.85 and had previously closed at $56.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.05.

About Directv (NASDAQ:DTV)

DIRECTV is a provider of digital television entertainment in the United States and Latin America. The Company operates two direct-to-home (DTH) business units: DIRECTV U.S. and DIRECTV Latin America, which are engaged in acquiring, promoting, selling and distributing digital entertainment programming primarily through satellite to residential and commercial subscribers.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Directv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.