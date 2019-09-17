Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Trading Down 0.5%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €30.53 ($35.49) and last traded at €30.72 ($35.72), 2,635,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €30.88 ($35.90).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion and a PE ratio of 17.71.

About Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

